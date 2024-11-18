Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) standing at $56.27, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had lost 0.75% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.35, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

It's also important to note that TD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.