Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $73.04, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had lost 10.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toronto-Dominion Bank as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 3.09% from the prior-year quarter.

TD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $33.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.59% and -2.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.25.

It is also worth noting that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

