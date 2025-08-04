Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $73.48, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had lost 3.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.41, showcasing a 6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.71 per share and a revenue of $43.92 billion, indicating changes of -0.52% and +4.65%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Toronto-Dominion Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.04 of its industry.

We can also see that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

