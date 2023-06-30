Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $62.01, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had gained 7.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toronto-Dominion Bank as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.8 billion, up 3.58% from the year-ago period.

TD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.32% and -11.96%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.41, so we one might conclude that Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

