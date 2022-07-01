Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed at $66.22, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had lost 14.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Toronto-Dominion Bank will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.65 billion, down 0.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $33.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.91% and -1.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.19, so we one might conclude that Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TD's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.