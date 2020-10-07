Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.593 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.57, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TD was $47.57, representing a -18.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.40 and a 40.99% increase over the 52 week low of $33.74.

TD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). TD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports TD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.73%, compared to an industry average of -29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TD as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

iShares Trust (IPFF)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Ind (TLTD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPFF with an increase of 21.03% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of TD at 6.77%.

