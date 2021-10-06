Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Dividends
Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.622 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.35% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.27, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TD was $68.27, representing a -7.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.85 and a 59.14% increase over the 52 week low of $42.90.

TD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.64. Zacks Investment Research reports TD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.39%, compared to an industry average of 30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the td Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

