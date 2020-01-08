Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.97% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TD was $56.34, representing a -5.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.55 and a 11.41% increase over the 52 week low of $50.57.

TD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). TD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.69. Zacks Investment Research reports TD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.58%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TD as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

iShares Trust (IPFF)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VYMI with an increase of 13.41% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of TD at 7.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.