Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.97% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of TD was $56.34, representing a -5.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.55 and a 11.41% increase over the 52 week low of $50.57.
TD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). TD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.69. Zacks Investment Research reports TD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.58%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TD as a top-10 holding:
- Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)
- iShares Trust (IPFF)
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
- Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB)
- VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is VYMI with an increase of 13.41% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of TD at 7.5%.
