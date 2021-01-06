Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.607 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.36% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TD was $57.03, representing a -0.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.50 and a 69.03% increase over the 52 week low of $33.74.

TD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). TD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.82. Zacks Investment Research reports TD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.44%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TD as a top-10 holding:

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

iShares Trust (IPFF)

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPFF with an increase of 11.87% over the last 100 days. BBCA has the highest percent weighting of TD at 5.8%.

