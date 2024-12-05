News & Insights

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

December 05, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.442 billion, or C$1.97 per share. This compares with C$2.670 billion, or C$1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.205 billion or C$1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to C$15.514 billion from C$13.178 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$3.442 Bln. vs. C$2.670 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.97 vs. C$1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$15.514 Bln vs. C$13.178 Bln last year.

