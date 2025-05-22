The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$11.129 billion, or C$6.27 per share. This compares with C$2.564 billion, or C$1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.626 billion or C$1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to C$15.138 billion from C$13.883 billion last year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$11.129 Bln. vs. C$2.564 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$6.27 vs. C$1.35 last year. -Revenue: C$15.138 Bln vs. C$13.883 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.