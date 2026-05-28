Toronto Dominion Bank Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$4.04 billion, or C$2.43 per share. This compares with C$10.92 billion, or C$6.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toronto Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.96 billion or C$2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 31.1% to C$15.79 billion from C$22.93 billion last year.

Toronto Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.04 Bln. vs. C$10.92 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.43 vs. C$6.27 last year. -Revenue: C$15.79 Bln vs. C$22.93 Bln last year.

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