Markets
COWN

Toronto-Dominion Bank In Advanced Talks To Buy Cowen For More Than $1 Bln : Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO, TD) is in advanced talks to buy investment bank Cowen Inc. (COWN) for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The Journal said that an agreement could be announced as soon as Tuesday. The deal gives Cowen a value of $39 per share.

COWN closed Monday regular trading at $35.49 up $0.42 or 1.20%. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $3.21 or 9.04%.

Bloomberg reported in early July that TD Bank was studying a possible deal for Cowen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COWN TD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular