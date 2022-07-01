Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News

Adds background, share movement

July 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen COWN.O, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3ya9yib)

TD and Cowen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Cowen's shares, which have lost more than a third of their value so far this year, rose nearly 18% in extended trading.

Cash-rich Canadian lenders have looked to expand in the United States in recent months to tap the growth potential of the market away from their largely saturated home turf.

Earlier this year, TD agreed to buy U.S. lender First Horizon Corp FHN.N for $13.4 billion in its largest deal to expand its footprint in the southeastern region of the country.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.