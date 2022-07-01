Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News

July 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen COWN.O, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3ya9yib)

TD and Cowen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

