Toronto Dominion Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.61, changing hands as high as $60.96 per share. Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $54.69 per share, with $70.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.19.

