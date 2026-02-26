Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$3.942 billion, or C$2.34 per share. This compares with C$2.707 billion, or C$1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toronto Dominion Bank reported adjusted earnings of C$4.115 billion or C$2.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to C$16.585 billion from C$14.049 billion last year.

Toronto Dominion Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

