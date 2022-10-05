US Markets

Toronto area home sales fall in September as higher rates weigh

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell in September, while the average selling price edged up slightly from the previous month, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Wednesday.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell in September, while the average selling price edged up slightly from the previous month, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Wednesday.

Toronto area home sales fell 44.1% in September from a year ago and were down 10.5% from August, the data showed. New listings were down 16.7% from last September, while active listings jumped 47.3%.

The average selling price in the region edged up 0.7% from August to C$1.09 million ($806,511), supported by condos, though prices are down 4.3% on the year. Prices are now 18.6% below February's peak.

The Bank of Canada hiked its policy rate by 75-basis points in September to 3.25%, a 14-year high, and said interest rates need to go higher still.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales fell 10.8% in September from August, while prices edged down 2.7%, TRREB said.

($1 = 1.3515 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by David Gregorio)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular