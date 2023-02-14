Toronado Partners Now Owns 5.90% of Mitek Systems (MITK)

Fintel reports that Toronado Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.64MM shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.44MM shares and 5.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.57% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitek Systems is $17.60. The forecasts range from a low of $13.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 79.57% from its latest reported closing price of $9.80.

The projected annual revenue for Mitek Systems is $170MM, an increase of 21.80%. The projected annual EPS is $0.96, an increase of 612.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.13%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 33,752K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 4,076K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,757K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,773K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 99.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,006K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing an increase of 45.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 64.84% over the last quarter.

Mitek Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

