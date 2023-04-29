Toromont Industries (TMTNF) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Toromont Industries said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toromont Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMTNF is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.14% to 5,932K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toromont Industries is 95.31. The forecasts range from a low of 85.47 to a high of $108.51. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Toromont Industries is 4,229MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 616K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 10.26% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 87.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 411.87% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 392K shares.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 12.16% over the last quarter.

