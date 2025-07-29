Toromont Industries Ltd. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$124.35 million, or C$1.52 per share. This compares with C$135.35 million, or C$1.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to C$1.376 billion from C$1.359 billion last year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

