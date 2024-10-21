Toromont downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank

National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev downgraded Toromont Industries (TMTNF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a C$135 price target The firm says the company’s “premium multiple” is at odds with expected pricing-driven margin compression.

