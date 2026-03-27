Toro (TTC) Price Target Increased by 20.44% to 114.35

The average one-year price target for Toro (NYSE:TTC) has been revised to $114.35 / share. This is an increase of 20.44% from the prior estimate of $94.95 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.90% from the latest reported closing price of $93.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toro. This is an decrease of 386 owner(s) or 38.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTC is 0.08%, an increase of 46.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.71% to 88,511K shares. The put/call ratio of TTC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 8,132K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,902K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,961K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 3,423K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,782K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 31.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,933K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 46.26% over the last quarter.

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