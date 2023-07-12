Toro Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.75, changing hands as high as $106.27 per share. Toro Company shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $76.58 per share, with $117.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.28.

