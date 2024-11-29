News & Insights

Toro Energy’s AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

November 29, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Toro Energy (AU:TOE) has released an update.

Toro Energy Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of share placements and performance rights. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions.

