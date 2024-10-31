News & Insights

Stocks

Toro Energy Expands Resources at Wiluna Uranium Project

October 31, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toro Energy (AU:TOE) has released an update.

Toro Energy has expanded its uranium and vanadium resources at the Wiluna Uranium Project, increasing the Lake Maitland uranium resource by 12% and the vanadium resource by 74% at a 100ppm cutoff. The company is nearing completion of the design phase for a pilot plant to test ore from its three deposits, potentially supporting an expanded operation at Lake Maitland. With cash reserves of $11.2 million, Toro is preparing for a new scoping study for a standalone uranium-vanadium operation.

For further insights into AU:TOE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOEYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.