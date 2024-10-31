Toro Energy Expands Resources at Wiluna Uranium Project

Toro Energy (AU:TOE) has released an update.

Toro Energy has expanded its uranium and vanadium resources at the Wiluna Uranium Project, increasing the Lake Maitland uranium resource by 12% and the vanadium resource by 74% at a 100ppm cutoff. The company is nearing completion of the design phase for a pilot plant to test ore from its three deposits, potentially supporting an expanded operation at Lake Maitland. With cash reserves of $11.2 million, Toro is preparing for a new scoping study for a standalone uranium-vanadium operation.

For further insights into AU:TOE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.