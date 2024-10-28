Toro Energy Director Expands Shareholdings

Toro Energy (AU:TOE) has released an update.

Toro Energy Ltd has announced a change in director Michel Marier’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $61,000. This on-market acquisition increases Marier’s holdings to a total of 1.2 million shares, reflecting a strategic move that could impact investor perceptions of the company’s prospects.

