Toro Energy Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

Toro Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Key agenda items include the consideration of the 2024 Annual Report and a non-binding vote on the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial to the company’s governance.

