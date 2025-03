Toro Corp. Sets Record Date for Robin Energy Ltd. Spin-Off Share Distribution

Toro Corp. announces Robin Energy Ltd. spin-off, record date set for April 7, 2025; shares to be distributed April 14, 2025.

Toro Corp. announced that it will spin off its subsidiary, Robin Energy Ltd., with a record date set for April 7, 2025. Shareholders will receive one common share of Robin for every eight common shares of Toro held on the record date, with the distribution anticipated around April 14, 2025. The completion of the spin-off is contingent on the effectiveness of Robin's registration statement with the SEC and approval of its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of vessels that transport crude oil and gas products. Additional details can be found in the registration statement on the SEC's website. The press release also includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks associated with the spin-off and the company's operations.

Potential Positives

The announced spin-off of Robin Energy Ltd. is set to benefit shareholders, with a distribution of one common share of Robin for every eight common Toro shares held, creating potential value for investors.

The planned spin-off is a strategic move to focus on the core operations of Toro Corp. as an international energy transportation services company, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and shareholder returns.

The clear timeline provided for the record date and expected distribution date enhances transparency and allows shareholders to plan accordingly.

Potential Negatives

The spin-off of Robin Energy Ltd. is not guaranteed, with uncertainty regarding the timing and terms of the distribution.

The registration statement for the spin-off remains subject to various approvals, which could introduce further delays or complications.

There are numerous economic and operational risks outlined, including potential volatility in charter rates and market conditions, which could negatively impact the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is the record date for the Toro Corp spin-off?

The record date for the Toro Corp spin-off is set for April 7, 2025.

When will Toro shareholders receive Robin Energy shares?

Toro shareholders will receive shares of Robin Energy on or about April 14, 2025.

How many shares of Robin will shareholders receive?

Shareholders will receive one share of Robin for every eight Toro shares held.

Where can I find more information about Robin Energy?

Additional information can be found in Robin’s amended registration statement on Form 20-F at www.sec.gov.

What does Toro Corp specialize in?

Toro Corp is an international company specializing in energy transportation services, including the transportation of crude oil and LPG.

$TORO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $TORO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) (“Toro”, or the “Company”) an international energy transportation services company, announced today that, in relation to the previously announced spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Robin Energy Ltd. (“Robin”), the record date has been set to April 7, 2025 (the “Record Date”), and the Company expects to complete the distribution of Robin common shares on or about April 14, 2025. In the spin-off, Toro shareholders will receive one common share of Robin for every eight Toro common shares held at the close of business on the Record Date.





Additional information regarding Robin and the proposed spin-off transaction may be found in Robin’s amended registration statement on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The proposed distribution and spin-off remain subject to, among other things, the registration statement on Form 20-F being declared effective and the approval of the listing of Robin’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the distribution or the spinoff will occur or, if they do occur, of their terms or timing. A copy of the registration statement on Form 20-F is available at



www.sec.gov



. The information in the filed registration statement on Form 20-F is not final and remains subject to change.









About Toro Corp.









Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of tankers and LPG carriers that carry crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical gases worldwide. Toro Corp. currently owns a fleet of five vessels with an aggregate capacity of 0.1 million dwt, which consists of one Handysize tanker and four 5,000 cbm LPG carriers.





Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.torocorp.com



. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, and include statements relating to the expected benefit of the intended spin-off transaction, the expected timing of the completion of the spin-off transaction and the transaction terms. We are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these forward-looking statements, including these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include the effects of the proposed Spin-Off, our business strategy, expected capital spending and other plans and objectives for future operations, including our ability to expand our business as a new entrant to the tanker and liquefied petroleum gas shipping industry, market conditions and trends, including volatility and cyclicality in charter rates (particularly for vessels employed in the spot voyage market or pools), factors affecting supply and demand for vessels, such as fluctuations in demand for and the price of the products we transport, fluctuating vessel values, changes in worldwide fleet capacity, opportunities for the profitable operations of vessels in the segments of the shipping industry in which we operate and global economic and financial conditions, including interest rates, inflation and the growth rates of world economies, our ability to realize the expected benefits of vessel acquisitions or sales and the effects of any change in our fleet’s size or composition, increased transactions costs and other adverse effects (such as lost profit) due to any failure to consummate any sale of our vessels, our future financial condition, operating results, future revenues and expenses, future liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows from our operations, our relationships with our current and future service providers and customers, including the ongoing performance of their obligations, dependence on their expertise, compliance with applicable laws, and any impacts on our reputation due to our association with them, the availability of debt or equity financing on acceptable terms and our ability to comply with the covenants contained in agreements relating thereto, in particular due to economic, financial or operational reasons, , our continued ability to enter into time charters, voyage charters or pool arrangements with existing and new customers and pool operators and to re-charter our vessels upon the expiry of the existing charters or pool agreements, any failure by our contractual counterparties to meet their obligations including bunker prices, dry-docking, insurance costs, costs associated with regulatory compliance and costs associated with climate change,, changes in our operating and capitalized expenses, our ability to fund future capital expenditures and investments in the acquisition and refurbishment of our vessels (including the amount and nature thereof and the timing of completion thereof, the delivery and commencement of operations dates, expected downtime and lost revenue), instances of off-hire, fluctuations in interest rates and currencies, including the value of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies, any malfunction or disruption of information technology systems and networks that our operations rely on or any impact of a possible cybersecurity breach, existing or future disputes, proceedings or litigation, future sales of our securities in the public market, our ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards or the delisting of our common shares, volatility in our share price, potential conflicts of interest involving members of our board of directors, senior management and certain of our service providers that are related parties, general domestic and international political conditions, such as political instability, or events or conflicts (including armed conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East), acts of piracy or maritime aggression, such as recent maritime incidents involving vessels in and around the Red Sea, sanctions “trade wars” and potential governmental requisitioning of our vessels during a period of war or emergency, global public health threats and major outbreaks of disease, any material cybersecurity incident, changes in seaborne and other transportation, including due to the maritime incidents in and around the Red Sea, fluctuating demand for tanker and LPG carriers and/or disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events, international sanctions, international hostilities and instability, piracy, smuggling or acts of terrorism, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, including changes to environmental regulations applicable to the shipping industry and to vessel rules and regulations, as well as changes in inspection procedures and import and export controls, inadequacies in our insurance coverage, developments in tax laws, treaties or regulations or their interpretation in any country in which we operate and changes in our tax treatment or classification, the impact of climate change, adverse weather and natural disasters, accidents or the occurrence of other unexpected events, including in relation to the operational risks associated with transporting crude oil and/or refined petroleum products. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.









CONTACT DETAILS









For further information please contact:





Petros Panagiotidis





Toro Corp.





Email:



ir@torocorp.com





