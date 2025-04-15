Toro Corp Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Toro Corp files annual report with SEC, detailing 2024 financials; available online and via email request for shareholders.

Toro Corp, an international energy transportation services company, has filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report is now available on the SEC and Toro's websites, and shareholders can request a free hard copy via email. Toro Corp operates a fleet of LPG carriers and is incorporated in the Marshall Islands, with its common shares trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TORO."

Toro Corp has successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements.

The availability of the audited consolidated financial statements enhances transparency and provides shareholders with essential financial information.

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the Annual Report at no cost, indicating the company's commitment to shareholder engagement and accessibility.

The report's filing indicates Toro Corp's ongoing operations and solidifies its position in the energy transportation sector as it manages a fleet of LPG carriers.

The press release does not provide any highlights or positive financial data from the Annual Report, which could raise concerns about the company's performance.

Toro Corp's limited fleet of only four LPG carriers may suggest vulnerability to market fluctuations and operational risks.

Being incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands might raise regulatory scrutiny and concerns regarding corporate governance compared to other jurisdictions.

What is Toro Corp's Annual Report 2024 about?

Toro Corp's Annual Report provides audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Where can I access the Annual Report?

The Annual Report can be accessed on the SEC website and Toro Corp's website in the “Investors” section.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the Annual Report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by emailing ir@torocorp.com for a free copy.

What is Toro Corp's business focus?

Toro Corp specializes in energy transportation services, operating a fleet of LPG carriers for petrochemical gas transport.

Where is Toro Corp incorporated?

Toro Corp is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $TORO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp (NASDAQ: TORO), (“Toro” or the “Company”), an international energy transportation services company, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at





http://www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



http://www.torocorp.com



, in the “Investors” section under “Annual reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by sending an email to



ir@torocorp.com



About Toro Corp.









Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of LPG carriers that carry petrochemical gases worldwide. Toro Corp. currently owns a fleet of four 5,000 cbm LPG carrier vessels.





Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.torocorp.com



For further information please contact:





Petros Panagiotidis





Toro Corp.





Email:



ir@torocorp.com





