Toro Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire 2021-built MR Tanker Vessel for $36.25 Million

Toro Corp. announces the $36.25 million acquisition of a 2021-built MR tanker vessel, expected to complete in Q2-Q3 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Toro Corp. announced plans to acquire a 2021-built MR tanker vessel for $36.25 million through a wholly owned subsidiary, with the transaction expected to be funded by cash reserves. The acquisition is anticipated to be finalized with the delivery of the vessel in Q2-Q3 2025, pending certain customary closing conditions. Following this acquisition, Toro's fleet will include four LPG carriers and one MR tanker, enhancing its operations in global energy transportation. Toro Corp., incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “TORO.” The press release also includes caution regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing the uncertainties involved in the acquisition process.

Potential Positives

Toro Corp is expanding its fleet by acquiring a 2021-built MR tanker vessel, enhancing its operational capacity in energy transportation services.

The acquisition, totaling $36.25 million, will be funded through cash on hand, indicating the company's strong financial position.

Following this acquisition, Toro's fleet will consist of four LPG carriers and one MR tanker vessel, diversifying its offerings in transporting petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of the MR tanker vessel is contingent on the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, introducing uncertainty regarding the finalization of the transaction.

The company's reliance on cash on hand for the acquisition may raise concerns about liquidity and financial flexibility.

Forward-looking statements in the press release acknowledge the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the transaction, signaling potential volatility in future performance.

FAQ

What is Toro Corp.'s recent acquisition?

Toro Corp. has announced the acquisition of a 2021-built MR tanker vessel for $36.25 million.

How will Toro fund the vessel acquisition?

The acquisition will be funded using cash on hand by the company.

When is the expected delivery date for the vessel?

The vessel is expected to be delivered during Q2-Q3 2025, subject to closing conditions.

What is Toro Corp.'s primary business?

Toro Corp. provides global energy transportation services, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels.

Where can I find more information about Toro Corp.?

More information can be found on Toro Corp.'s website at www.torocorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TORO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TORO stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) (“Toro”, or the “Company”), a global energy transportation services provider, announces it has entered into an agreement, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to acquire a 2021-built MR tanker vessel from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $36.25 million. The Company expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand.





The acquisition is expected to conclude by taking delivery of the vessel during Q2-Q3 2025 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.









About Toro Corp.









Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. Upon completion of the above-mentioned acquisition, the Company’s fleet will comprise of four LPG carriers and one MR tanker vessel, transporting petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.





Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.torocorp.com



. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the anticipated completion of the vessel acquisition and the timing of delivery of the vessel. We are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and/or are beyond our control or precise estimate. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties related to the Company’s and its counterparty’s ability to consummate the transactions discussed herein, as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









CONTACT DETAILS









For further information please contact:





Petros Panagiotidis





Toro Corp.





Email:



ir@torocorp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.