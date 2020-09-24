Dividends
Toro Company (TTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Toro Company (TTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.74, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTC was $81.74, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.93 and a 56.98% increase over the 52 week low of $52.07.

TTC is a part of the Capital Goods sector. TTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.67%, compared to an industry average of -16.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TTC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)
  • First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 23.22% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of TTC at 4.48%.

