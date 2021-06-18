Toro Company (TTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Toro Company (TTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.44, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTC was $104.44, representing a -11.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.13 and a 65.59% increase over the 52 week low of $63.07.

TTC is a part of the Capital Goods sector. TTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.81. Zacks Investment Research reports TTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.42%, compared to an industry average of 14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTC as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (TTC)

iShares Trust (TTC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 7.63% over the last 100 days. NUSC has the highest percent weighting of TTC at 0.64%.

