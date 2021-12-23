Toro Company (TTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Toro Company (TTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $98.04, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTC was $98.04, representing a -17.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.13 and a 5.85% increase over the 52 week low of $92.62.

TTC is a part of the Capital Goods sector. TTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports TTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.04%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ttc Dividend History page.

