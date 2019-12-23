Toro Company (TTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Toro Company (TTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.13, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTC was $79.13, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.81 and a 49.39% increase over the 52 week low of $52.97.

TTC is a part of the Capital Goods sector. TTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports TTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.89%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (PBSM)

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 7.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TTC at 4.29%.

