Toro Company (TTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Toro Company (TTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $93.33, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTC was $93.33, representing a 0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.01 and a 79.24% increase over the 52 week low of $52.07.

TTC is a part of the Capital Goods sector. TTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.41%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUSC with an increase of 34.73% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of TTC at 4.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.