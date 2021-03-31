Toro Company (TTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Toro Company (TTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.8% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTC was $104.04, representing a -1.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.55 and a 79.72% increase over the 52 week low of $57.89.

TTC is a part of the Capital Goods sector. TTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports TTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.23%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC)

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 34.67% over the last 100 days. DVOL has the highest percent weighting of TTC at 2.8%.

