Toro Company (TTC) Earnings expected on September 7

Toro Company (TTC) is expected to report earnings on 09/07/2023 before the market open. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. According to Zacks, based on 3 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Toro manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional and Residential. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.

Here are some key factors to watch for in TTC's earnings report:

Revenue growth: TTC is expected to report revenue growth in the third quarter.

Guidance: TTC is expected to provide guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

TTC has a "high" Earnings Quality Ranking (EQR) for the 127th consecutive week. Earnings quality refers to the extent to which current earnings predict future earnings. "High-quality" earnings are expected to persist, while "low-quality" earnings do not. EQR is a weekly ranking of relative earnings quality for a large universe of publicly traded US equities. Companies are compared to peers in their industry. Find out more about EQR data.

