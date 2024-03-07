News & Insights

Toro Company Reaffirms FY24 Guidance

March 07, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Toro Company (TTC) said, for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect low-single-digit total company net sales growth and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.35.

First-quarter net income was $64.9 million, down 39% from a year ago. EPS was $0.62, compared to $1.01, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.64, compared to $0.98. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter net sales were $1.00 billion, compared to $1.15 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1 billion in revenue.

