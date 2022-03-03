Toro Company Raises Full-year Net Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - The Toro Company (TTC) said it is raising fiscal 2022 net sales guidance to incorporate the Intimidator Group acquisition, and now projects total net sales growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The company is holding its adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter adjusted EPS was $0.66 compared to $0.85, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net earnings were $69.5 million, down 37.5% from last year. Reported EPS was $0.66 compared to $1.02.

Net sales were $932.7 million, up 6.8% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $967.83 million in revenue.

