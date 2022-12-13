Toro Company Raises Dividend By 13%, Authorizes 5 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Toro Company (TTC) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an increase of 13 percent over the previous $0.30 per share.

This marks the 14th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend. This dividend is payable on January 11, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 5 million shares of the company's common stock through open-market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time.

