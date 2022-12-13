Markets
TTC

Toro Company Raises Dividend By 13%, Authorizes 5 Mln Share Buyback

December 13, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toro Company (TTC) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an increase of 13 percent over the previous $0.30 per share.

This marks the 14th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend. This dividend is payable on January 11, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 5 million shares of the company's common stock through open-market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.