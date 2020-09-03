Markets
TTC

Toro Company Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Toro Company (TTC) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, compared to $0.83, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $841.0 million, up 0.3% from $838.7 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $772.58 million, for the quarter.

As of July 31, 2020, the company had liquidity of $992 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $394 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $598 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular