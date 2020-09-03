Toro Company Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Toro Company (TTC) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, compared to $0.83, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $841.0 million, up 0.3% from $838.7 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $772.58 million, for the quarter.

As of July 31, 2020, the company had liquidity of $992 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $394 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $598 million.

