Markets
TTC

Toro Company Q2 Profit Misses Estimates; Sales Down 3.4% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Toro Company (TTC) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, down 21.4% compared to $1.17 per share, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $929.4 million, down 3.4% from $962.0 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

As of May 1, 2020, the company had liquidity of approximately $800 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $200 million and unutilized availability under its revolving credit facility of approximately $600 million.

Shares of Toro Company were down 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular