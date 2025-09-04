Toro Co. Sees FY25 Adj. EPS, Net Sales At Lower End Of Prior Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, The Toro Company (TTC) said it now expected adjusted earnings and net sales for the full-year 2025 at the lower end of the prior guidance range, based on current visibility, inclusive of anticipated tariff impacts.

For fiscal 2025, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share on net sales between down 3 percent and flat with last years $4.58 billion, implying net sales between $4.44 billion and $4.58 billion.

However, adjusted earnings and net sales are now expected to be at the lower end of prior guidance ranges, implying adjusted earnings of about $4.15 per share and net sales of about $4.44 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.25 per share on revenue decline of 1.13 percent to $4.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that this guidance is based on current visibility, inclusive of anticipated tariff impacts. The company said deliberate actions to improve efficiency are delivering meaningful cost reductions, with the AMP program on track to deliver run rate savings of at least $100 million by 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.