Toro Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

December 21, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $117.557 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $60.108 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $117.260 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.171 billion from $960.655 million last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $117.557 Mln. vs. $60.108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.171 Bln vs. $960.655 Mln last year.

