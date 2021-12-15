Toro Co Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $60.11 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $72.20 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $59.70 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $960.66 million from $840.96 million last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $60.11 Mln. vs. $72.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $960.66 Mln vs. $840.96 Mln last year.

