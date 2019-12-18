Toro Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $38.27 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $39.04 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $51.82 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.2% to $734.38 million from $539.30 million last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $51.82 Mln. vs. $34.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $734.38 Mln vs. $539.30 Mln last year.

