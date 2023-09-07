Toro Co Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Toro Co (TTC):

Earnings: -$14.963 million in Q3 vs. $125.150 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. $1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $99.355 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.24 per share Revenue: $1.081 billion in Q3 vs. $1.160 billion in the same period last year.

