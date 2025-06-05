Toro Co Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $136.8 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $144.8 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $141.8 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.317 billion from $1.349 billion last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136.8 Mln. vs. $144.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.317 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.