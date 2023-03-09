Toro Co Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $106.9 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $69.5 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $103.6 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $1.15 billion from $0.93 billion last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.90.

